MU results: Have divided commerce regular, open learning results, university tells HC

Bombay High Court Bombay High Court

The Mumbai university Thursday informed the Bombay High Court it was making all efforts to ensure that the results for undergraduate regular courses were declared by August 31. “We are trying our best to ensure that the results for Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Sciences are provided by August 31. But in the faculty of Commerce, we have bifurcated the regular course results from those pursing a course through open learning. We are trying our best to declare results for regular college students of Commerce by August 31,” said advocate Rui Rodrigues, appearing for the university.

“The results for the final semester of all three-year and five-year LLB courses too should be declared by August 31,” Rodrigues added.

A bench of Justice Anoop V Mohta and Justice Bharati Dangre was hearing several petitions relating to this matter, including one filed by law students of the university. The petition seeks compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the loss in educational and employment opportunities caused to the students due to the delay by the university in declaring their results.

Rodrigues also informed the court that the university had set up a special help desk to assist students who wished to apply to foreign universities for higher studies, but were facing difficulties due to absence of their undergraduate marksheets. Such students were being provided ‘confidential results’ for this purpose. The matter has been kept for hearing on August 31.

“After August 31, you will be liable not only to declare the results, but also to tell the court of what went wrong. Why was the delay caused, and also, what will you do in future to ensure this (the delay) is not repeated,” Justice Mohta said.

mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App