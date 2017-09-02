MU results delay: Students marked absent line up for proof of attendance

University of Mumbai (File photo) University of Mumbai (File photo)

Even as the Mumbai University students are waiting for their results, students who have been marked absent in the exams are queuing up at their exam centres to gather proof that they actually took the exams. This even as the varsity has said that students marked absent — it shows that their marks for that particular paper were unavailable at the moment — need not prove their attendance.

According to MU rules , students who have attended an exam, if marked absent, have to produce proof of attendance from their exam centres. While this year the university has done away with the process, a lack of clarity and anxiety among students forced them to approach the exam centres.

Hemlata Bagla, principal of KC College, Churchgate, said that students have been coming in to seek proof of attendance. “Generally, the rule is if you are marked absent, you have to get your attendance to the exam house. For students it is the easiest way to find out at which point the error occurred,” said Bagla.

With a large number of students marked absent across subjects, many students are panicking. “I don’t know what to do. My friends told me to get proof from the exam centre that I appeared for the exam,” said an LLB student of New Law College, requesting anonymity.

The university on Thursday issued a notification clarifying that students marked absent need not prove their attendance. “We have clarified that if a student has been marked absent, it does not mean they were absent but that their mark for that particular paper is unavailable at the moment. It is a default setting in the new system wherein we have to mark the student absent to withhold the result in the reserved category,” said the acting director, Board of Examinations and Evaluation, Arjun Ghatule.

The university has appealed to students to not panic and wait till all the papers are assessed. “There were a few problems both online and offline. They have been fixed. Students can be assured that their results will be made available,” said Ghatule. “These results will be declared within 10-12 days,” he said.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App