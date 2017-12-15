MU results delay: Govt hints at action against ex-VC, firm; Oppn says Tawde should quit

Education Minister of State Vinod Tawde. (Source: Express photo by Amit Chakravarty) Education Minister of State Vinod Tawde. (Source: Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The government Thursday hinted at taking action against former vice chancellor of the University of Mumbai Sanjay Deshmukh and the firm responsible for online assessment of examination papers, for the delay in examination results that led to hardships for the students. Raising the matter in the Assembly, Opposition Congress-NCP also demanded the resignation of Education Minister Vinod Tawde.

After the delay in results – when Deshmukh was the VC – was raised in the Assembly, the government announced a three-member committee to look into the matter and submit a report.

Minister of State for Higher Education Ravindra Waikar said, “Mumbai University issued work order violating norms while entering into an agreement with a firm. Both MU and officials of the firm have to explain their conduct for the lapses that caused huge inconvenience to students.”

He was replying to questions during calling attention by members from both ruling and opposition parties.

Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and NCP leader Ajit Pawar demanded criminal action against the former VC, besides resignation of Tawde. They said the education minister had failed to guard the interest of students. Earlier, in his reply, Waiker said, “MU awarded the contract to M/s Merit Track Services Private Limited. Three firms had shown interest. But the award was given to the firm that quoted the lowest.” He said the online system was adopted on the basis of the Rajesh Agarwal committee report.

