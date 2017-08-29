MU declares commerce results; students struggle to access portal

University of Mumbai (File photo) University of Mumbai (File photo)

Even as the University of Mumbai declared the third-year BCom results late on Sunday night, students were left high and dry as the varsity portal remained inaccessible till late Monday evening. The university declared the results of around 65,900 third-year BCom students on Sunday night, taking the number of exams, the results of which have been published till now, to 437.

The results were to be uploaded on the varsity’s website. But till late Monday evening, many students could not access it. “My classmates told me that the results are out but most of us could not open the results portal. I started trying from 8 am but could access it only around 4pm. I could only find out that I have passed,” said Bhakti Sonawala, a BCom student from Lala Lajpat Rai College of Commerce and Economics at Haji Ali.

According to an official, the varsity had trouble uploading the results owing to a failure in Internet connectivity. “The process to restore the connectivity is on. Students should be able to see their results soon,” he said but declined to comment on a timeline. The number of answersheets in the commerce stream was the highest and took most time for assessment. The varsity has withheld the results of 10-15 per cent students who took their final examinations this year.

Of the over 80,000 final-year Commerce students, the results of around 65,900 have been declared. The rest have been kept on hold for reasons like unassessed or untraceable answersheets and difficulty in reconciling answersheets. An official said the university has issued a circular to colleges stating that all results that have been withheld would be declared in the next 10 days.

Several students have complained that they were marked absent although they had appeared for the exams. “There could have been several causes for the ‘absent’ complaints. The complaints are being looked into on a case-by-case basis,” said an official of the university.

