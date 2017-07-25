MU issues provisional certificates for a few who applied to universities abroad

University of Mumbai (File photo) University of Mumbai (File photo)

For a few final-year students of the University of Mumbai who are applying to universities abroad, the varsity is issuing provisional certificates based on the students’ performance in earlier semesters. When a student of a suburban college secured a seat at a university in the United Kingdom, she requested MU to issue a provisional marksheet to her.

“Without a marksheet I could not go ahead with the admission process and the deadline to complete the admission process is August first week,” the student said on condition of anonymity. Upon her request, the university issued a letter stating that the student would secure at least 60 per cent as per her performance in the previous five semesters.

The letter states that results will be declared “as early as possible”. Following the delay in declaration of the results, MU students applying to institutes abroad have been left in the lurch. “The entire process gets stuck because we are left hanging for the results. Right from application of loan to visa to finally starting to look for accommodation options, we cannot proceed,” said another student.

The dilemma is shared by students who have already taken admissions to various courses across the country. Divyashree Thacker, who completed a BMM course from Sophia College this year, has taken admission to a college in Pune. The admission is provisional.

“The university has left us hanging since there is no clear communication on when we will get our marksheets. Also, the college expects us to submit the documents at the earliest but there is nothing we can do,” said Thacker. An official at MU said the provisional certificates were issued only in specific cases where the student is applying to offshore institutes and has consistently performed well in the first five semesters.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App