Mumbai University: Only four commerce stream results declared so far

THE UNIVERSITY of Mumbai is yet to declare results of 208 exams conducted in this academic year so far. Results of less than half of the 404 exams held have been released. Of the undeclared results, the biggest chunk comes from the Commerce stream which has the most number of students.

While the varsity has declared the results of 67 exams held for Arts students, only four of the results in Commerce stream have been released. A University official said that there were more than four lakh students in the commerce stream and it was taking time to correct all the papers.

“However, almost 90 per cent of the paper correction work is over. The results should be declared very soon,” said the official on the condition of anonymity.

Only 86 results were declared within 30 days of the date of exam, 65 were declared within 45 days and 45 were declared after 45 days.

Delay in result declaration has been a sore point for the University with the management struggling to announce results on time. Meanwhile, students were losing patience waiting for the results.

“We have been told several times by the management that the result declaration process will be faster and smoother but nothing has changed. Like every year, this year, too, the results have been delayed,” said a third year commerce student who did not wish to be named.

