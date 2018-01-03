MSBTE winter 2017 diploma exam results declared at msbte.org.in

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has released the results of winter 2017 diploma exams 2017. Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has released the results of winter 2017 diploma exams 2017.

MSBTE Diploma result: The result of winter 2017 diploma exams have been released by the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE). All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website -msbte.org.in.

MSBTE diploma exam 2017, here’s how to check the result

Step 1: Log on to the official website msbte.org.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Winter 2017 Diploma Results’ link

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your enrollment number/seat number

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The summer results were earlier announced on June 8, 2017. Summer Diploma exams were conducted from March 28 and ended on April 7 (practical exams) while the theory exams were conducted from April 11 till May 8.

About MSBTE

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education is the autonomous board of Maharashtra government. It controls various aspects regarding the quality of technical education being imparted, from industry-institute interaction to national/international collaborations. To basics, the board controls the diploma, post diploma and Advanced diploma education throughout the diploma colleges/institutes in Maharashtra.

