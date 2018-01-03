MSBTE winter 2017 diploma exam results declared at msbte.org.in

MSBTE Diploma result: The result of winter 2017 diploma exams have been released by the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE). All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website -msbte.org.in.
MSBTE diploma exam 2017, here’s how to check the result
Step 1: Log on to the official website msbte.org.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Winter 2017 Diploma Results’ link
Step 3: In the provided field, enter your enrollment number/seat number
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
The summer results were earlier announced on June 8, 2017. Summer Diploma exams were conducted from March 28 and ended on April 7 (practical exams) while the theory exams were conducted from April 11 till May 8.
