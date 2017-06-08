MSBTE summer result 2017 announced at msbte.com

MSBTE 2017 results are available on msbte.com MSBTE 2017 results are available on msbte.com

MSBTE result 2017: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has announced MSBTE Summer result 2017 today on June 8, 2017. The students can access the results on the official websites – msbte.com and examresults.net/maharashtra. The MSBTE Summer Diploma exams were conducted from March 28 and ended on April 7 (practical exams) while the theory exams were conducted from April 11 till May 8, 2017.

Nearly three lakh candidates have appeared for the examination.

Steps to check MSBTE result 2017

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, enter your seat number and click on submit

Step 3: Your score will be displayed

Step 4: Download and take a print out

About MSBTE

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education is the autonomous board of Maharashtra government. It controls various aspects regarding the quality of technical education being imparted, from industry-institute interaction to national/international collaborations.

To basics, the board controls the diploma, post diploma and Advanced diploma education throughout the diploma colleges/institutes in Maharashtra.

For more updates on MSBTE result, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App