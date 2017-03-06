MSBSHSE SSC exams 2017 begins from tomorrow, over 17 lakh students to appear

MSBSHSE SSC exams 2017: Amid the paper leak rumours, the Maharashtra Board has decided to maintain a register and track all those students who will be arriving late for the exam. MSBSHSE SSC exams 2017: Amid the paper leak rumours, the Maharashtra Board has decided to maintain a register and track all those students who will be arriving late for the exam.

MSBSHSE SSC exams 2017: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam from tomorrow, that is, March 7. As many as 17,66,098 candidate will appear this year which is an increase of 2.23 per cent from last year.

In 2016, a total of 1727496 students had sat for the exam which is 38602 higher with respect to last year.

Amid the paper leak rumours, the Maharashtra Board has decided to maintain a register and track all those students who will be arriving late for the exam. Also flying squads will keep an eye on the students.

This year, the exam will be held in a total of 4,728 centres.

About 9,89,908 boys and 7,76,190 girls students have registered for the SSC exam. Among the candidates, for the first time, a triple disability candidate will take the test. Twenty one-year-old Saurabh Chougule is from Mumbai and is deaf, mute and blind.

Moreover, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has introduced activity-based questions rather than the present ‘one question and answer’ pattern in all subjects. At present, this pattern is only seen in the English paper.

