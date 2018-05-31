HSC exam results: Boy suffering from cerebral palsy takes exams on computer, scores 63.5 per cent

This year, Anurag — a student of Mahatma Education Society’s Junior College in New Panvel — was the only student allowed by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) to take the exam on a computer. Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar. This year, Anurag — a student of Mahatma Education Society’s Junior College in New Panvel — was the only student allowed by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) to take the exam on a computer. Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar.

WHEN ANURAG Thombre typed out his answers on a computer during his Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination this year, there was a sense of independence. He didn’t have to depend on a writer and answered the questions all by himself. On Wednesday, this sense of independence only grew when he found out that he had scored 63.5 per cent in the arts stream.

Detected with cerebral palsy at the age of two, Anurag had always been assigned a writer for his exam. This year, Anurag — a student of Mahatma Education Society’s Junior College in New Panvel — was the only student allowed by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) to take the exam on a computer.

“I felt confident typing out the answers on a computer, I have a good speed. I am happy with my score,” said Anurag, who now wants to pursue a BA.

His mother Savita said: “Last year, we had a tough time finding a writer for Anurag during his Class XI exams. We later found out that the Board allows typewriters but they are very difficult to find. So, we asked the Board permission to allow Anurag to write the exam on a computer.”

Savita added that Anurag started taking typing classes since Class I and has a decent speed. “We realised that this would make Anurag independent. He could write his own answers. It was very difficult to get permission and we had to make several rounds of the Mumbai divisional office, but ultimately the Board obliged. Anurag, who has never attended a special school, had scored an 83 per cent in his Class X exam in the MSCIT exam — an IT literacy course offered by Maharashtra government.

“Because of his condition, Anurag finds maths and other analytical subjects difficult but he has an enhanced grasping power. So, he does well in arts and other social science subjects. Once he completes his graduation, he will try for a job in the government services,” said Savita.

Since last year, the Board has made exception for students with special needs and allowed them to take the exam on computers or laptops. Subhash Borse, in charge secretary of the Mumbai division of MSBSHSE, said: “The Board is making provisions for students with special needs and encouraging inclusive education. The efforts are bearing fruit.”

