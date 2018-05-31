HSC results out: Girls outshine boys, overall pass percentage drops by 1.09 per cent

As is the case every year, girls fared better than boys. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon) As is the case every year, girls fared better than boys. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

OVER 5,000 students across the state scored above 90 per cent marks in the Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC, Class XII) examination, results of which were declared on Wednesday.

Of the 14.18 lakh regular candidates registered for the examination, 14,16,986 appeared for the exams, of which 12,52,817 passed, bringing the total pass percentage to 88.41 for fresh candidates. The pass percentage for 2017-2018 exams, however, has dropped by 1.09 per cent, compared to last year’s pass percentage of 89.50 per cent, said Shakuntala Kale, chairperson of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

Differently-abled students secured a higher pass percentage — 91.78. Of the 5,379 differently-abled students students who appeared for the exams, 5,374 passed. The Board conducts the exams across nine divisions of Pune, Mumbai, Latur, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Nashik, Kolhapur, Amaravati and Ratnagiri, of which Konkan division had the highest pass percentage, 94.85, while Nashik recorded the lowest, 86.13. As is the case every year, girls fared better than boys. While 92.36 per cent of girls who appeared for the exams passed, the figure was 85.23 per cent for boys.

In the recent years, arts and commerce have emerged as the choice of most students, including toppers. However, it was the science faculty that recorded the maximum pass percentage — 95.85 per cent — as 5,40,563 of 5,63,973 candidates who appeared for the exams passed.

Among the four streams, arts saw the maximum drop in pass percentage, which at 78.93 per cent was 2.98 per cent lower than last year. The commerce stream saw a pass percentage of 89.50 per cent while the minimum competency vocational course (MCVC) recorded 82.18 pass percentage. This year, 66,456 repeater candidates appeared for the exams, of which 22,792 passed, with the pass percentage being recroded at 34.30. In all, students sat for exams in 210 subjects.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App