MSBSHSE: Maharashtra schools to get CBSE Class 10 exam marks for admission

MSBSHSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will give marks instead of grades to the students who appeared for the Class 10 board examinations in Maharashtra so that they can take admission in Class 11 at schools affiliated under the Maharashtra State Secondary and High Secondary Education Board (MSBSHSE).

The move comes after the Maharashtra government’s decision that they’ll give admission to students keeping their Class 10 marks as the criteria. To counsel students, the board has decided to set up guidance centres at nine affiliated schools across the state. These centres will help students from other states to fill forms for admission. Read | CBSE 10th result 2017: Verification process begins, know how to apply, click here

In case of any offline filling up the application forms, the certification of marks by the principal of the school will be accepted by the Department of Secondary and Higher Education of Maharashtra. The decision was taken in consultation with officials from the Maharashtra government. Read | CBSE Class 10th result 2017 out, pass percentage drops 5.7 per cent, click here

