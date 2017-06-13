Maharashtra 10th SSC result 2017 declared live updates: Get your results faster, how to check the results online at www.mahresult.nic.in and www.sscresult.mkcl.org

SSC 10th result 2017: The wait for thousands of candidates is over as the Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) has announced the results on June 13. The students can access the result at mahresult.nic.in and sscresult.mkcl.org. The students can check the result online at other partner websites examresults.net, maharashtraeducation.com, knowyourresult.com, rediff.com/exams and jagranjosh.com. Over 17 lakh students will appear for the exam in the state, out of which which 2.89 lakh students were registered to take SSC exams in Pune.

With the result declaration, the students can apply for FYJC admissions on various junior colleges. Due to Assembly elections this year, the exams had begun at least 10 days late as compared to previous years owing to elections in many parts of the state which led to delay in conducting the results. For verification of marks, students will have to submit self-attested copies of the online marksheet between June 14 to June 23 along with the fees for same while for photocopy of answer sheets, students have to apply between June 14 to July 3, 2017.

The revaluation of the answersheet is available. The students have to first apply for a copy of their answersheet. Once received, students can apply for revaluation from next day to maximum of five days of receiving the photocopy. Those students who wish to apply for Class Improvement Scheme to improve their scores will get two chances in July-August 2017 supplementary exams and March 2018 board examinations. For those students who have not cleared the exams or wish to take CIS can apply for July-August supplementary exams from June 19 as forms will be available online