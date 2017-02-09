MSBSHSE: Class 12 exam to begin from Feb 28, Class 10 from March 7

MSBSHSE announces the time table for HSC and SSC exams 2017 MSBSHSE announces the time table for HSC and SSC exams 2017

MSBSHSE exam 2017: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) today confirmed that the written examinations for HSC (Class 12) will commence from February 28, while the SSC (Class 10) exams will begin from March 7.

Though over the last few years, the exam dates were announced by July, that is, in the beginning of the academic year itself.

According to an official communication issued by the Maharashtra board, the HSC (higher secondary certificate) exams will end on March 25, while the SSC (secondary school certificate) exams will get over on April 1.

The practical and oral examinations for HSC has started from February 8 and will go on till February 25, it said. The SSC practical and oral exams will be conducted between February 15 and March 4.

The board also said that there was some confusion over the exam dates owing to the elections to zilla parishads and panchayat samitis in the state.

The detailed timetable is available on MSBSHSE’s official website, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Students have been warned not to refer to any private websites or printed leaflets to get the exam timetable. Last year, about 40 students missed their HSC geography paper after they mistakenly followed the date and time schedule provided by a private computer class based in Yerawada.

