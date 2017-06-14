In Maharashtra SSC result 2017, 193 students score 100 per cent

SSC students of Bal Mohan Vidhyamandir school in jubilant mood at Dadar. Express photo by Dilip Kagda SSC students of Bal Mohan Vidhyamandir school in jubilant mood at Dadar. Express photo by Dilip Kagda

A total of 193 students have scored a perfect 100 per cent in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam that was announced on June 13 by the Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE). The reason why they have scored high is the 25 extra marks given for their performance in sports, arts and culture.

This year the pass percentage has gone down about 0.82 with 88.74 per cent students cleared the exam. Moreover, 48,470 students have scored above 90 per cent which is again lower in comparison to the last year’s 51,281. Of the 16.44 lakh students who appeared for the board exams between March 7 and April 1, only 48,470 or merely 3.22 percent scored above 90 percent.

Students from the Mumbai division— which includes students from the city, Thane, Raigad and Palghar— too performed poorly compared to last year. The pass percentage dropped by about a percentage from 91.9 last year to 90.09. This year, the Konkan division has outperformed other districts by scoring 96.18 per cent pass percentage while Nagpur division was at the bottom with 83.67 per cent, Mahmane said. Read | Mumbai SSC results out: Pass percentage dips further. Click here

Besides, the Kolhapur division registered a pass percentage 93.59, Pune – 91.95, Mumbai 90.09, Aurangabad 88.15, Nashik 87.76, Latur 85.22, Amaravati 84.35. Total 16,50,499 students registered for the class 10 exams and 16,44,016 appeared, out of whom 14,58,855 passed the exams, held in March this year.

Students who have appeared for the state boards can check their results on the official websites — mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, examresults.net, maharashtraeducation.com, knowyourresult.com, rediff.com/exams, jagranjosh.com.

