MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi December 2017 exam admit card out, download at mpsos.nic.in

MPSOS 2017 admit card: The admit cards link of Ruk Jana Nahi exam for class 10 and class12 has been activated by the Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS), Bhopal. The exams are scheduled to begin from December 8. The students can access the admit cards on the official website – mpsos.nic.in. The exam of class 10 will end on December 15 while for class 12, the last exam is on December 20.
In May, the MP Board released the results of class 10 and 12 exams. A total of 7.94 lakh students appeared for the exam of which 49.86 per cent passed the exam. Similarly, in class 12, 5.43 lakh candidates had given the exams of which 67.87 per cent were declared pass.
Those candidates who did not clear the exams, MPSOS conducted the Ruk Jana Nahi exam in June. The results were released in July. This is the second attempt.
MPSOS 2017 admit card, here’s how to download
Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link under the Ruk Jana Nahi section
Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page
Step 4: Enter your roll number and download the admit card
Step 5: Take a print out
