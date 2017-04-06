MPSC State Service prelims exam 2017: Answer keys released, check here

MPSC answer keys 2017: The candidates can send their query on the address mentioned below MPSC answer keys 2017: The candidates can send their query on the address mentioned below

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the answer keys of the State Service preliminary exam 2017 on the official website for download. MPSC conducted the preliminary exam on April 2.

Steps to download MPSC answer keys 2017:

– Go to the official website of MPSC (mpsc.gov.in).

– On the homepage, click on the notification for the State Service prelims answer keys.

– The answer keys of paper 1 or paper 2 will be displayed

– Click on them and cross-check with your answers

– Take a print out of the same for further reference.

The candidates can raise objections to the answer keys by April 12. They need to write their queries/ objections in detail and send it across to the official address.

Exam Controller and Joint Secretary,

Maharashtra Public Service Commission,

Floor 5 – 1/2, 7 and 8, Cooperage Telephone Exchange Building,

Maharshi Karve Road, Cooperage, Mumbai 400021

