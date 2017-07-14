MPSC State Service exam 2017 final answer keys released at mpsc.gov.in

MPSC: The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of performance in the preliminary and main exam MPSC: The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of performance in the preliminary and main exam

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the final answer keys of the State Service preliminary exam 2017 on its official website – mpsc.gov.in. The preliminary examination was held on April 2, 2017. The Commission has on April 12 published the preliminary answer keys. Candidates can raise their objections to the answer keys by April 12. For submitting the objections, one need to mention the name of the exam (State Service Pre Exam 2017), question number and paper set (A, B, C, D).

MPSC answer keys 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of MPSC (mpsc.gov.in).

Step 2: On the homepage, under the recent news section, click on State Service preliminary Paper 1 and 2 answer keys

Step 3: The keys for all sets will appear

Step 4: Download and verify with your answer sheet

Earlier, the MPSC had released a notification to fill 155 posts through the State Service Exam 2017. There are two papers – in Paper 1 , 100 questions are asked of 200 marks while in Paper 2, 80 questions were asked.

The Maharashtra State Service Pre Exam was conducted across 37 cities. The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of performance in the preliminary and main exam. Now that the answer keys have been released, MPSC will soon release the results.

The Commission will conduct the main exam in September.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd