MPSC main exam: Jammers to check use of cellphones

To put a check on use of cellphones and electronic devices to cheat in the examinations, jammers will now be installed during the main examinations conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). On pilot basis, such jammers were used during the state civil engineering main examination conducted in Pune on December 17.

MPSC conducts some of the key examinations for the recruitment for the state government. The MPSC exams, like the state Civil Services Examination, Police Sub Inspector and Sales Tax Inspector, agriculture services, state forest services and state engineering services, are conducted in the format of preliminary examinations and the main examination. While the number of youths appearing for the preliminary examinations every year is in lakhs, the number of candidates who get shortlisted for the main examination is a few thousands. These exams are conducted across the state at various centres.

In June, following the decision from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the MPSC too had banned cellphones at all centres. However, a group of students, which had been demanding various reforms in the exam process, wrote to the Chief Minister’s Office and the MPSC about how many candidates were still managing to sneak in cellphones, using various tactics. Sunil Awatade, deputy secretary with the MPSC, said, “The decision has been taken that in the future, jammers will be installed to put a check on the use of cellphones and related electronic devices. Considering the number of candidates appearing for the preliminary examinations, which is lakhs, it would be impossible to install jammers at all centres.

But it will done for all centres where the main examinations are conducted. We are also thinking of doing it for the preliminary exam centres where there are high chances of this being done. To begin with, jammers were used for the state civil engineering main examination conducted in Pune on December 17. This will continue for all main exams.”

Mahesh Bade, a civil services aspirant, a member of the group which has been demanding several reforms in the MPSC exam system, said, “In spite of the MPSC banning phones, we brought to the notice of the MPSC that many students, both boys and girls, were still managing to sneak in phones. We welcome this step of installing the jammers. Such steps should be replicated across all government recruitment exams to ensure that genuine candidates do not suffer.”

