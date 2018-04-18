MPPSC state service prelims exam results 2018 declared at mppsc.nic.in

MPPSC results 2018 ia available at mppsc.nic.in, mponline.gov.in and mppscdemo.in. MPPSC results 2018 ia available at mppsc.nic.in, mponline.gov.in and mppscdemo.in.

MPPSC state service exam results 2018: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) had released the results for the state service prelims exam 2018 at mppsc.nic.in. The written examination for state service and state forest service was conducted on February 18, 2018. The state service exams will be held in three rounds – prelims, mains and the interview round. The application process had started in December and thousands of candidates applied to fill over 100 posts in various government departments.

Besides the official website mentioned above, the prelims results for state service exam is also available at mponline.gov.in and mppscdemo.in. Candidates need to follow the steps written below to access their results.

MPPSC state service exam results 2018: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website for MPPSC (mppsc.nic.in)

Step 2: On the homepage, click on RESULT – STATE SERVICE PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION – 2018.

Step 3: Click on the link for the results.

Step 4: Scroll down the PDF and check your result.

Step 5: Download a copy of your results and take a print out of the same for further reference

Exam pattern: The prelims consisted of two papers – Paper I: General Studies will contain 200 marks questions and similarly Paper II: General Study Aptitude will be two hours long and will carry 200 marks questions in the exam, dates of which will be released in the notification.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd