MPPSC state service exam results 2017 published, Saurabh Mishra tops exam

MPPSC state service exam results 2017: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) had released the results for last year’s state service exam on Tuesday evening and women claimed seven of the top ten positions in merit list. Saurabh Mishra topped the exam this time with a score of 1041 out of 1500.

Mishra scored 896 out of 1400 in the main exam and 145 out of 175 in the interview round. Sanjeev Kumar Pandey follows in the second place with an overall score of 1035 (915 in the main exam and 120 in the interview) while Ankita Jain is the topper among girls and has secured overall rank 3 with a score of 1020.

The Commission has provided links for the post-wise selection list and the marks obtained by the candidates.

Steps to check MPPSC state service exam results 2017:

– Go to the official website for MPPSC (mppsc.nic.in)

– Follow the link to the results page.

– Click on the link for the results.

– Scroll down the PDF and check your result.

– Download a copy of your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

