MPPSC State Service and State Forest prelim exam 2017: Answer keys released

MPPSC answer keys 2017: Last year, as many as 7092 candidates appeared for the preliminary exam MPPSC answer keys 2017: Last year, as many as 7092 candidates appeared for the preliminary exam

MPPSC answer keys 2017: The answer keys of the State Service and State Forest preliminary examination 2017 is released on the official website. Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) had conducted the written exam on February 12, 2017.

In case of queries, the candidates can submit the representation by February 21, 2017.

Steps to check the MPPSC answer keys 2017

Log on to the official website — mppsc.com, mppsc.nic.in, mppscdemo.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘MPPSC State Service and State Forest preliminary examination 2017 answer keys’

A pdf file will open

All four sets answer keys will be displayed

Check and take a print out if needed

Last year, as many as 7092 candidates appeared for the preliminary exam that was held to recruit for 410 posts. MPPSC main exam was held on April 12.

The MPPSC is responsible for conducting state level recruitment exams in Madhya Pradesh for shortlisting eligible candidates for the various posts in government departments, offices and ministries. Those aspirants who pass the prelims examination appear for the mains exam. The shortlisted candidates then appear for the interview and document verification process.

All state public service commissions in the country conduct administrative examinations in the same manner. Aspirants have to pass all the stages to secure the job post.

For more MPPSC exam answer keys, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd