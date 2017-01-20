MPPSC State Service prelims exam 2017 admit card released, download now

MPPSC admit card 2017: Remember to preserve the admit card till the result declaration MPPSC admit card 2017: Remember to preserve the admit card till the result declaration

MPPSC admit card 2017: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the admit cards of State Service examination (preliminary) on the official website. Thousands of candidates searching for the have applied for the prestigious exam that is scheduled to be held on February 10, 2017.

Steps to download MPPSC State Service prelims admit card 2017:

Visit the official website — mppsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card section.

MPPSC State Service Prelims admit card link will appear under the State Service Prelims Exam 2017 advertisement.

Enter your application number, date of birth and captcha in the provided fields.

Click on submit button.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download/ Take a printout for further reference.

Remember to preserve the admit card till the time of result declaration

