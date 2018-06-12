MP government transfers money to students scoring 75% in Class 12 for buying laptops

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the scheme by transferring an amount of Rs 25,000 each. (Representational image) CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the scheme by transferring an amount of Rs 25,000 each. (Representational image)

In order to boost the morale of successful students, the Madhya Pradesh government has started transferring money online to students, who scored 75 per cent and above in this year’s Class 12 exams, for purchasing laptops. The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh declared the results of Class 12 examinations on May 14. Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan announced the pass percentage, which stood at 68 per cent for Class 12. Arts stream student Shivani Pawar has obtained the first rank in Class 12th examination in the state. The commerce stream topper is Ayushi dhengula and Lalit Panchauri has topped from the science stream.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the scheme by transferring an amount of Rs 25,000 each to 22,035 students at a function. Over 88,000 students, who achieved 75 per cent and above in the Class 12 exams organised by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) in March-April this year, are eligible for this government scheme, a state public relations department official said. He stated that the rest of the eligible students would also receive the amount soon.

Addressing the function at Lal Parade Ground here, Chouhan said that students could use the money to buy laptops of their choice. “Students can purchase laptops of their own choice with the encouragement money of Rs 25,000 and can create a new world of knowledge,” Chouhan told the gathering.

This year, to prevent the malpractice, the MP Board has introduced a slew of measures. All the invigilators at the exam centres were told that in case any examinee is caught cheating, they need to be immediately booked for a criminal offence that entails an imprisonment up to three years and fine up to Rs 5,000.

