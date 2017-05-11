MP Board HSSC Class 12th results 2017 to be released on May 12 at mpresults.nic.in

MPBSE 12th results 2017: Students of class 12th taking exams without their shoes in Jabalpur on Wednesday. PTI photo MPBSE 12th results 2017: Students of class 12th taking exams without their shoes in Jabalpur on Wednesday. PTI photo

MP Board Class 12th results 2017: The results of Higher Senior Secondary Certificate or Class 12 exams of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will be declared at 9:30 am tomorrow, that is, on May 12, 2017. The Board will also be releasing the results of Class 10 exams 2017. In total, nearly 20 lakh candidates have appeared for both Class 10 and Class 12 exams. Over 7 lakh students appeared for the exam that was held in March.

This year, MP Board has received over 26,600 distress calls from students from February 1 to May 8, 2017. The students were stressed about the exams and the result declaration dates.

The result will be available for downloading on the following websites:

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.nic.in

results.nic.in

examresults.net

Read | MPBSE HSC Class 10 exams 2017 results to be released on May 12 at mpresults.nic.in

Steps to check MP Board Class 12th results 2017

Visit the official websites mentioned above

Click on the link ‘Higher Senior Secondary Certificate (HSSC) Exam Result – 2017’ ’

Enter your roll number and name. Click on submit

The results will be displayed

Check and save the results.

Read | MP Board Class 10, Class 12 exams 2017 results to release at 9:30 am tomorrow

As per a TOI report, the evaluation of answer sheets were completed by April 30. This year, for the first time, MPBSE introduced a unique Quick Response (QR) code that will help students access their mark sheets and school documents with a mobile app instead of carrying the original documents everywhere.

The score card that will be released on May 12 is only for reference purpose. Students can use this information to apply for admissions in higher education institutes. But they need to take their original mark sheet and other certificates once the Board releases it.

For more MP Board Class 12 results 2017 updates, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd