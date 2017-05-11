MPBSE HSC Class 10 exams 2017 results to be released on May 12 at mpresults.nic.in

MPBSE Class 10th results 2017: Students appearing in the High School examination of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. PTI photo MPBSE Class 10th results 2017: Students appearing in the High School examination of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. PTI photo

MPBSE Class 10th results 2017: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce the results of Class 10 exams 2017 at 9:30 am on May 12. The students can view their results on the official websites. Over 7 lakh students appeared for the exam that was held in March. Last year, the results were announced on May 16. Students should keep their roll number handy to access their results.

Unlike previous years, the board will be releasing the results of both classes on the same date. The result will be available for downloading on the following websites.

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.nic.in

results.nic.in

examresults.net

Steps to check MP Board Class 10th results 2017

Visit the official websites mentioned above

Click on the link ‘Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Exam Result – 2017’ ’

Enter your roll number and name. Click on submit

The results will be displayed

Check and save the results.

As per a TOI report, the evaluation of answer sheets were completed by April 30. This year, for the first time, MPBSE introduced a unique Quick Response (QR) code that will help students access their mark sheets and school documents with a mobile app instead of carrying the original documents everywhere.

As per the secretary of MPBSE S R Mohanty, the cheating cases have been reduced to 2000. Last year there were about 6000 mass cheating cases.

