MPBSE D.El.Ed 1st, 2nd year exam results 2017 declared at mpbse.nic.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the results of the Diploma in Education (DElEd) first and second year results at mpbse.nic.in. Students who have appeared for the exams can check their results from the official website. The results were announced on August 28 at 4 pm.

MPBSE conducted the exam in June 2017. The first year paper had started on June 20 in the morning session while the second year paper had begun on the same day at the afternoon session.

Steps to check MPBSE result 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for MPBSE (mpbse.nic.in).

Step 2: Click on the link for the results page.

Step 3: In the results page, there are separate links for the first and second year Diploma in Education (DElEd). Click on the relevant link

Step 4: A new page will open.

Step 5: Enter your roll number and details in the fields provided.

Step 6: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference

