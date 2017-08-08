MPBSE class 10 supplementary result 2017 date and time: Results to be announced at mpbse.nic.in

MPBSE class 10 supplementary result 2017 date and time: The exams were conducted from 8.30 am to 11.30 am for candidates who had failed to clear the main and vocational papers, the results for which were declared in May. MPBSE class 10 supplementary result 2017 date and time: The exams were conducted from 8.30 am to 11.30 am for candidates who had failed to clear the main and vocational papers, the results for which were declared in May.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to declare the results of the High School class 10 supplementary results today. Students who have appeared for the exams can check their results from the official website.

The Board had conducted the class 10 exams from July 5 starting with mathematics to July 13, 2017 ending with the National School Qualification Framework (NSFQ) IT/ITES and security (vocational) exams. The exams were conducted from 8.30 am to 11.30 am for candidates who had failed to clear the main and vocational papers, the results for which were declared in May.

About 19 lakh candidates appeared for the class 10 and 12 exam that were held in March. The pass percentage in the main exams for class 12 was at 67.87 per cent and for class 10 was at 49.86 per cent.

Steps to check MPBSE class 10 supplementary result 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for MPBSE (mpbse.nic.in).

Step 2: Click on the link for the results page.

Step 3: In the results page, click on the link for High School class 10 supplementary results 2017.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and details in the fields provided.

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd