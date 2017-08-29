MPBSE class 10, 12 applications 2017: Last date extended to August 31, apply at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

MPBSE class 10, 12 applications 2017: The original deadline for filling the application was on August 12, 2017 and this has been revised to August 31, 2017. MPBSE class 10, 12 applications 2017: The original deadline for filling the application was on August 12, 2017 and this has been revised to August 31, 2017.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released a notice regarding the postponing of the deadline for filling applications for students of classes 10 and 12 in the state. Students should apply for the high school and higher secondary examinations on the official website.

The original deadline for filling the application was on August 12, 2017 and this has been revised to August 31, 2017. The Board also announced that the last date to submit the required documents is September 7. Candidates who miss this deadline will be required to pay a late fee of Rs 2,000 if they apply before September 30 and a late fee of Rs 5,000 if they still delay the form submission until December 31, 2017.

The application forms are available for students of classes 10 and 12 at mpbse.mponline.gov.in. The Board has also released the enrollment forms for classes 9 and 11. The last date to submit these without late fees is on August 31.

Steps to download for MPBSE class 10, 12 applications 2017:

Step 1: Go to the above mentioned website.

Step 2: Click on the link for the MPBSE form for class 10 or 12.

Step 3: Enter your details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and click on “submit”.

Step 5: Download the application form and save a copy for further reference.

