MP: Smileys, not grades, to come up next in report cards for Classes I and II

Students of Class I and II of government schools in Madhya Pradesh have a reason to smile: their next annual progress cards will carry smileys instead of grades. In a bid to promote learning and teaching in a “fear-free atmosphere”, the Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK), or State Education Centre, has asked schools in MP to introduce the change this year.

Progress cards of students from Class III to VII will follow the old pattern, it said. A circular, dated January 19, has been issued to district education officers, district project coordinators, additional commissioner of tribal development department and principals of district education and training institutes. In the circular, the RSK has stated that the idea stems from the recommendations made in the National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

As a result, nearly 16 lakh Class I and II students across the state will get report cards with smileys: three for those who have achieved efficiency; two for those at learning stage; and one for those who require more effort.

The RSK thought of asking teachers to draw smileys but realised it may not be easy for all. So the new progress cards, whose proforma has been attached with the circular, will have printed smileys and the teachers will tick the one appropriate for each student.

