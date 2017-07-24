MP Ruk Jana Nahi class 10, 12 result 2017 declared at mpsos.nic.in

MP Ruk Jana Nahi class 10, 12 result 2017: The “Ruk Jana Nahi” yojna was introduced last year in March and this is the first round of exams that has been conducted under the initiative. MP Ruk Jana Nahi class 10, 12 result 2017: The “Ruk Jana Nahi” yojna was introduced last year in March and this is the first round of exams that has been conducted under the initiative.

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has released the class 10 and 12 results for the state “Ruk Jana Nahi” (Do not stop) initiative exam 2017. Candidates who have appeared for this paper can check their result from the official website of the Open school.

The exams were conducted from June 19 to July 13 this year for which about 79,317 students appeared. Among those who wrote the paper, 30 per cent of the students from class 10 and 44 per cent of the students from class 12 have passed. The “Ruk Jana Nahi” yojna was introduced last year in March and this is the first round of exams that has been conducted under the initiative.

Steps to check MP class 10, 12 Ruk Jana Nahi results 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for MPSOS (mpsos.nic.in).

Step 2: click on the notification for the “Ruk Jana Nahi” class 10 and 12 results 2017.

Step 3: Select either “10th” or “12th”, enter your roll number and login to the site.

Step 4: Download the result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

