MP Board results 2018: Class 10th, 12th results to release this week at mpresults.nic.in

MP Board results 2018: The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh is likely to announce the results of Class 10 and Class 12 exam by this week. Last year too, the board had announced both classes results on May 12. About 19 lakh candidates appeared for the exam that was held in March. The candidates can view their results from the official websites — mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and examresults.net.

The MP board had conducted the Class 10 exam from March 5 to 31 while the exam for Class 12 were held from March 1 to April 3, 2018. As per reports, about 20 lakh students had registered for the exam of which, 7.69 lakh are from Class 12 while nearly 11.48 lakh are from Class 10.

MP Board results 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Exam Result – 2018’ and ‘SSC exam result 2018’

Step 3: Enter your roll number and name. Click on submit

Step 4: The results will be displayed

Step 5: Check and save the results.

To curb any malpractice, the MP Board has introduced a slew of measures. All the invigilators at the exam centres were told that in case any examinee is caught cheating, they need to be immediately booked for a criminal offence that entails an imprisonment up to three years and fine up to Rs 5,000.

