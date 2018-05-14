MP Board MPBSE Class 10th, 12th result 2018 declared, Neemuch district tops

MP Board MPBSE result 2018: Madhya Pradesh CM has announced the merit list and pass percentage Madhya Pradesh CM has announced the merit list and pass percentage

MP Board MPBSE result 2018: The results of Class 12 and Class 10 have been announced by the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan today at Bhopal. The overall pass percentage stands at 68 per cent in Class 12 while it is 66 per cent for Class 10. All those students who had appeared for these examinations can check their respective results at the official websites — mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in, once released. In Class 12 or HSSC, a total of 7,65,358 students have appeared of which 6,00,065 are from the regular category where 4253 students remained absent. As many as results are withheld of 852 students for some reasons. A total of 1,08,358 failed the exams and nearly 4,05,122 have passed. The number of regular students who gave supplementary is 81480.

A total of 11,48,098 students appeared for their Class 10 exams of which the overall pass percentage is 66 per cent. In the regular category candidates, 8,30,942 examinees appeared of which the 10419 did not attend the exams. The result of 684 candidates have been held and a total of 1,89,115 students have failed to clear their HSC exams this year. Overall, 5,45,600 examinees have passed. This year, 85124 regular category students gave supplementary exams 2018.

In the private category, among Class 10 students, 3,17,156 examinees appeared and 33052 remained absent. As many as 1,79,718 students failed and the results of 209 students were held. This year, 39519 students gave their supplementary exams and 64,658 have passed.

In the private student category in Class 12, a total of 1,65,293 students appeared of which 16295 are private student category. The results of 438 examinees have been withheld and nearly 81726 have failed and 41030 passed. The number of private students who gave supplementary exams stands at 25,804. The Class 12 board exam started from March 1 and ended on April 3 and Class 10 exams were held from March 5 to March 31.

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education holds supplementary exams for Class 10 and 12 usually in the first week of July. The examinations get concluded by the second week of July. This will be held for students who flunk in either one or two subjects. In 2016, about 1.45 lakh students appeared for this exam. Students of vocational courses in the higher secondary who have not passed, or were absent in main examinations also get the second chance.

