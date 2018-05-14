MP Board 10th, 12th results 2018 LIVE Updates: Results to be announced soon at mpresults.nic.in

MP Board 10th, 12th results 2018 LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh will declare the results of Class 10, 12 examinations on May 14. The students can check the results through the official websites, mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in and examresults.net. This year, around 19 lakh candidates appeared for the examination that was held in March. The MP board had conducted the Class 10 exam from March 5 to 31 while the exam for Class 12 were held from March 1 to April 3, 2018. As per reports, about 20 lakh students had registered for the exam of which, 7.69 lakh are from Class 12 while nearly 11.48 lakh are from Class 10.
This year, to prevent the malpractice, the MP Board has introduced a slew of measures. All the invigilators at the exam centres were told that in case any examinee is caught cheating, they need to be immediately booked for a criminal offence that entails an imprisonment up to three years and fine up to Rs 5,000.
The results will be announced by Madhya Pradesh's CM, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, at 10:30 am. The Board has set the minimum score at 33 per cent.
Once released, all the students who had appeared for these examinations can check their respective scores at the official websites — mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. In case due to heavy traffic they are unable to open these websites, they can also check the same at other wesbites such as mpresults.nic.in and examresults.net
Last year, the board had announced both classes results on May 12.