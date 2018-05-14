MP Board 10th, 12th results 2018: How to check on mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in

MP Board results 2018: The Class 10th exams were held from March 5 to 31, while the exams for Class 12th were carried out from March 1 to April 3. (Representational image) The Class 10th exams were held from March 5 to 31, while the exams for Class 12th were carried out from March 1 to April 3. (Representational image)

MP Board results 2018: The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh will release the results for both Class 10th, 12th today, on Monday May 14. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official websites — mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, once released. The Class 10th exams were held from March 5 to 31 by the MP Board, while the exams for Class 12th were carried out from March 1 to April 3, 2018. In case due to heavy traffic students are unable to open these websites, they may also check their results at the other websites such as — mpresults.nic.in and examresults.net.

This year, in order to curb any malpractice, the MP Board has introduced a slew of measures. All the invigilators at the exam centres were told that in case any examinee is caught cheating, they need to be immediately booked for a criminal offence that entails an imprisonment up to three years and fine up to Rs 5,000. As per reports, about 20 lakh students had registered for the exam of which, 7.69 lakh were from Class 12, while nearly 11.48 lakh were from Class 10.

MP Board results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 10th/12th results

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Last year, the board had announced both classes results on May 12. The Board has set the minimum score at 33 per cent. About 19 lakh candidates appeared for the exam that was held in March.

