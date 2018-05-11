MP Board 10th, 12th results 2018: MPBSE to announce results on May 14 at 10:30 am

MP Board results 2018: The MP board had conducted the Class 10th exams from March 5 to 31 and Class 12th exams from March 1 to April 3. (Representational image) The MP board had conducted the Class 10th exams from March 5 to 31 and Class 12th exams from March 1 to April 3. (Representational image)

MP Board results 2018: The results of Class 10th, 12th examination will be declared on Monday, May 14 at 10:30 am by the Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh. All those students who had appeared for these examinations can check their respective scores at the official website — mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, once released. In case due to heavy traffic students are unable to open these websites, they may also check the same at other websites such as — mpresults.nic.in and examresults.net. The MP board had conducted the Class 10th exams from March 5 to 31, while the exams for Class 12th were held from March 1 to April 3, 2018.

As per reports, about 20 lakh students had registered for the exam of which, 7.69 lakh are from Class 12 while nearly 11.48 lakh are from Class 10. Last year, the board had announced both classes results on May 12. About 19 lakh candidates appeared for the exam that was held in March.

MP Board results 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Exam Result – 2018’ and ‘SSC exam result 2018’

Step 3: Enter your roll number and name. Click on submit

Step 4: The results will be displayed

Step 5: Check and save the results.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has conducted the Higher Secondary School Certificate Exam (HSSCE) in the state. It has set the minimum score at 33 per cent. To curb any malpractice, the MP Board has introduced a slew of measures. All the invigilators at the exam centres were told that in case any examinee is caught cheating, they need to be immediately booked for a criminal offence that entails an imprisonment up to three years and fine up to Rs 5,000.

