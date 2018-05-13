MP Board 10th, 12th results 2018: The students can check the results through the official websites, mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and examresults.net MP Board 10th, 12th results 2018: The students can check the results through the official websites, mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and examresults.net

MP Board 10th, 12th results 2018: The results of Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 examination will be declared on May 14. The students can check the results through the official websites, mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and examresults.net. This year, around 19 lakh candidates appeared for the examination that was held in March.

The MP board had conducted the Class 10 exam from March 5 to 31 while the exam for Class 12 were held from March 1 to April 3, 2018. As per reports, about 20 lakh students had registered for the exam of which, 7.69 lakh are from Class 12 while nearly 11.48 lakh are from Class 10.

MP Board 10th, 12th results 2018: When and where to check

The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh will declare the results on May 14. The results will be available at mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and examresults.net.

To curb any malpractice, the MP Board has introduced a slew of measures. All the invigilators at the exam centres were told that in case any examinee is caught cheating, they need to be immediately booked for a criminal offence that entails an imprisonment up to three years and fine up to Rs 5,000.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd