MP Board 10th, 12th results 2018 Date and Time: MPBSE to release results at mpbse.nic.in

MP Board 10th, 12th results 2018: The board had conducted Class 10th exams from March 5 to 31 and Class 12th exams from March 1 to April 3, 2018. The board had conducted Class 10th exams from March 5 to 31 and Class 12th exams from March 1 to April 3, 2018.

MP Board 10th, 12th results 2018: The results of both HSC Class 10th and HSSC Class 12th board examination will be released by the Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh, tomorrow on May 14. All those students who had appeared for these examinations can check their respective results at the official website – mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in, once released. The MP board had conducted the Class 10th exams from March 5 to 31, while the exams for Class 12th were held from March 1 to April 3, 2018.

To curb any malpractice, the MP Board has introduced a slew of measures. All the invigilators at the exam centres were told that in case any examinee is caught cheating, they need to be immediately booked for a criminal offence that entails an imprisonment up to three years and fine up to Rs 5,000.

MP Board 10th, 12th results 2018: Date and time

The results for both the classes will be released by the Board on Monday, May 14 at 10:30 am. After the results are out, students will be able to check their scores at — mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in and examresults.net.

MP Board 10th, 12th results 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Exam Result – 2018’ and ‘SSC exam result 2018’

Step 3: Enter your roll number and name. Click on submit

Step 4: The results will be displayed

Step 5: Check and save the results.

As per reports, about 20 lakh students had registered for the exam of which, 7.69 lakh were from Class 12, while nearly 11.48 lakh were from Class 10. Last year, the board had announced both classes results on May 12.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd