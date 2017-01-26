Latest News
  • MoU signed to develop e-learning in Jodhpur’s government schools

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed with the partners of the 'Project Utkarsh' in the presence of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

Vasundhara Raje, DIET, SIERT, Utkarsh Vidyalayas, education fair, rajasthan fair festival, Rajasthan news, education news  The Rajasthan government has signed an MoU to develop e-learning and conduct smart classes in 206 government schools in Jodhpur under the ‘Project Utkarsh’. (Representational Image)

The Rajasthan government has signed an MoU to develop e-learning and conduct smart classes in 206 government schools in Jodhpur under the ‘Project Utkarsh’. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed on Wednesday by the district administration, School Education department with the partners of the ‘Project Utkarsh’ in the presence of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

Through public-private partnership, smart classes have been started in 103 government schools of Jodhpur district in the first phase of the project. “With the fresh MoU, smart classes will be conducted in 309 government schools in Jodhpur,” said a Public Relations department official.

