Motilal Nehru college sacks three teachers over ‘workload’

The two teachers whose services have been terminated are Shashi Kumar and Arunakar Pandey from the Hindi department, and another teacher from the computer science department (official website) The two teachers whose services have been terminated are Shashi Kumar and Arunakar Pandey from the Hindi department, and another teacher from the computer science department (official website)

Delhi University’s Motilal Nehru (morning) College terminated services of three ad-hoc teachers on Tuesday evening. They had been working at the college for the last eight years. According to the college, their services were no longer required following the calculation of “workload”. The teachers alleged that the college has not followed the MHRD/ UGC rules, including the university’s resolution on workload.

Workload is the number of teaching hours required to be completed by a teacher. The two teachers whose services have been terminated are Shashi Kumar and Arunakar Pandey from the Hindi department, and another teacher from the computer science department.

“Blatantly violating the rules, the college sent me a termination letter late in the evening. Following protests against this calculation, the college principal said the standing committee is reviewing it,” said Kumar, who has 13 years of teaching experience. The officiating principal of the college, Subhasish Haldar, said, “I do not want to talk about this matter right now.” Meanwhile, at the staff council meeting, 41 teachers submitted a complaint against the “wrong calculation” of the workload.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App