Mother, son from Punjab appear for Class 10 board exams together

Rajni Bala with son Deepak. (ANI photo) Rajni Bala with son Deepak. (ANI photo)

Where there is a will, there’s a way. Proving this phrase true, this 44-year-old Rajni Bala from Ludhiana is appearing for Class 10 board exams along with her son. Bala had completed Class 9 in 1989, but due to family problems, she had to give up her education. She was later got married and is a mother of three children.

While she works as a ward attendant in a civil hospital, she has realised the importance of passing class 10. “My husband has been telling me for several years to complete my education. However, I had three children and had to educate them. Although I am working as a ward attendant in a civil hospital, I realised that it is important to pass Class 10 at least, in the present day. Therefore, I began preparing along with my son, who is also in Class 10. We go to school together and study also together,” Rajni said.

In the initial days, Rajni took time to adjust as now she has to balance between her jobs, household chores and exams. She wakes up early and also cooks for her family. She is lucky enough to get the support of her family and some private schools teachers. “My mother-in-law, in spite of being uneducated herself, motivated me to take this decision. My husband has been very supportive; he wakes up early to teach me and my son. My daughters also help me study. Eventually, I would like to pursue my graduation,” she said.

Rajni’s son Deepak plans to study with his mother till graduation. Her husband, Raj Kumar Sathi too believe that it is important for one to complete their education in this day. “I myself pursued my graduation after a gap of 17 years. I felt that if I can do it, so can my wife. We wake up early to study and she goes to school with my son. They also go for tuitions together, which has been very helpful to her,” he said.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd