Most pre-placement offers at IIT-Bombay from IT firms

COMPANIES FROM the Information Technology (IT) sector made the most number of pre-placement offers to students at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B). Of a total of 137 offers made by companies to students at the end of summer internships, 37 were from the IT sector. Organisations from the engineering and technology sector made offers to 32 students, the second highest. The two sectors continued to be the top recruiters at the institute.

Although, compared to last year’s consolidated placement figures, the two sectors have interchanged spots. In 2016-17, most number of offers — 345 out of a total of 1,114 — were from the engineering and technology sector.

Students received 29 offers from finance companies. With the demand in the data analytics sector rising, 10 offers were made in the analytics field and eight in consulting. “There has been a rise in the number of PPO offers received. This year, a total of 137 offers have been received as against 119 offers last year,” said Tom Mathew, professor in-charge of placements at the institute.

With a slight increase in the number of pre-placement offers, the institute is hopeful of a good placement season this year. Last year too, the IT, engineering and technology; and finance and analytics were the top recruiters at the IIT-B.

While the institute is expecting fewer offers from the manufacturing and strategic sector, sources in the placement cell said the exact scenario would be clear only after the first phase of placements that begin on December 1.

“The demand in the IT sector has evolved from coders to expertise in more specific fields such as artificial intelligence and data analytics… Offers in strategic roles might be fewer this year,” said one of the placement coordinators.

