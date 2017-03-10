More than Rs 3000 crore to be raised through alumni bodies for MU infrastructure

The University of Mumbai will raise more than Rs 3,000 crore through alumni associations for infrastructure development. Vice-Chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh said this while speaking at the launch of Ramesh Sippy Academy of Cinema and Entertainment (RSACE), a collaborative venture between the University and film-maker Ramesh Sippy. RSACE will offer five three-year bachelor courses— film art, film production, script writing, VFX and animation— starting July, said Deshmukh. RSACE is the first step towards achieving the goal of raising Rs 3,000 crore, he said. The classes will be held in the University’s Garware Institute of Career Education and Development. The degree will be granted by the University and Sippy will help provide industry expertise. The fee structure is yet to be finalised. Deshmukh said that the collaboration was part of the University’s expansion plan.

The course was inaugurated by Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday at the sports complex in the Kalina Campus. Bachchan said that he was keen to be associated with RSACE, as a student. The board of directors of RSACE include actor Hema Malini and director Manmohan Shetty. National award winning actor Kamal Haasan will be a part of the advisory board.