Punjab: More than 7000 Class 8 students promoted to Class 9 scored E grade

More than 7,000 students of Class 8 in Punjab have been promoted to Class 9 this session (2018-19) despite getting ‘E’ grade (less than 33 per cent) in their final summative assessment (LOES exams). As per the Right to Education Act, such students cannot be denied promotion.The state of Punjab conducts exams for Classes 5 and 8 in government schools under Learning Outcome Evaluation System (LOES) in which students are given grades from A (more than 80 per cent marks) to E (less than 33 per cent), but not detained.

As per the LOES results of Class 8 this year, 7,078 students got E grade out of the total 2.32 lakh students who appeared for the exams. However, majority (76,159) students of Class 8 have passed with B grade (65-79 per cent marks) bracket followed by 61,220 in C-grade (50-64 pc marks).

This data has been provided to The Indian Express by the office of Director Public Instructions (elementary) Inderjit Singh.

These evaluation exams conducted by State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in Punjab were started in 2016 after noticing that due to no-detention policy under Right to Education Act (RTE), the education standards were declining and affecting Class 10 board results. The marks are also not revealed to parents, but only grades.

The students who get ‘E’ grade in these exams are not detained, but are referred for ‘remedial coaching’ and extra classes. In subject-wise results of Class 8, maximum E grades (9,464) are in mathematics followed by languages — Hindi (8,869) and English (8,555). In district-wise performance, maximum 952 overall E grades are from Ludhiana followed by Sangrur (649) and Moga (582). Meanwhile, 3,067 students getting E grade in Class 5 have been promoted to Class 6 of the total 1.87 lakh students who appeared for exams.

In Class 5 too, majority 75,140 students have passed with B grade followed by 48,643 with A grade (more than 80 per cent marks).

In subject-wise performance, maximum E grades are in language Hindi (4,772) followed by 4,098 in Environment Studies. Last year too, Hindi had maximum E grades in Class 5.

Maximum overall E grades for Class 5 are in district Bathinda (563), followed by Sangrur (448).

Director Public Instructions (Elementary) Inderjit Singh, commenting on results, said that ‘performance has improved’. “E grades have been converted to A and B this year because we have worked on strengthening the basics under Padho Punjab,” he claimed. Meanwhile, in a clear indicator for declining number of students in government schools of Punjab, just 1.87 lakh students appeared for Class 5 exams against 2.17 lakh last year.

Similarly, 2.32 lakh students gave exams for Class 8 against 2.50 lakh last year. This year, even total registered students were 1.90 lakh and 2.36 lakh only for Classes 5 and 8, respectively.

