Month before CBSE exam: Peon arrested for trying to steal 50 blank answer sheets in Delhi

The CBSE office at east Delhi’s Patparganj. Source: Praveen Khanna The CBSE office at east Delhi’s Patparganj. Source: Praveen Khanna

Barely a month-and-a-half before CBSE board examinations, Delhi Police have arrested a man for allegedly trying to steal a bundle of 50 blank answer sheets from the CBSE office in east Delhi’s Patparganj.

Police sources said the man, Manoj Kumar, who works as a peon in the CBSE office at ITO, was caught by the guard posted at the office and beaten up.

A senior police officer said the incident took place on January 22. The guard, Mohan Singh, who works between 2 pm and 10 pm, was the first to spot Kumar with the papers.

Police are yet to ascertain the motive, and are trying to establish if Kumar was part of a larger racket. A case has been registered at Madhu Vihar police station under IPC sections 380 (theft), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), 454 (trespassing) and 323 (voluntary causing hurt).

Police said Kumar entered the level 2 basement of the CBSE building after telling one of the guards he wanted to drink water. “At 2.15 pm, a guard saw Kumar going towards the store where blank answer sheets are kept, and raised an alarm. He confronted Kumar and a scuffle ensued. During this, a bundle of blank answer sheets, which Kumar was hiding inside his clothing, fell to the ground,” police said.

Police said prima facie, it appeared that Kumar was under the influence of alcohol and that he was allowed inside the building as one of the guards knew him.

DCP (east) Omvir Bishnoi said, “Kumar was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody. We are yet to ascertain if he committed any offence in the past or if he was working with someone else. The act was committed by an insider, so it is also up to the CBSE to find out. We are looking into possible misuse of the answer papers.”

A CBSE official, requesting anonymity, said there was need to remain vigilant, especially with board exams approaching. “This is a serious issue and we have suspended the peon. We have formed a committee to look into the matter. We are also inquiring if he was hand-in-glove with someone else,” said the official.