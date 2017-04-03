Mohali parents’ body protests against fee hike

MEMBERS OF the Mohali Parents’ Association on Sunday carried out a protest against the hike in school fees. The members will now meet the education department officials and submit a memorandum demanding action against the school managements which have hiked the fees.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Raj Kumar, the president of the association, said that they carried out the protest at the rear of Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Phase 8 and decided that they would oppose the move of school managements to increase the fees.

“All the schools except Paragon School have hiked the fees. They have almost doubled the fees. All the parents cannot afford to pay such high fees. So the fee hike decision should be rolled back,” he added.

Kumar said that they would meet the Director Public Instructions (DPI) on Monday and submit a memorandum to him, urging him to bar the schools from taking donations and stop the managements from hiking the fees without intimating the parents’ association.

He added that the schools should hike the tuition fees up to 10 per cent only.

Many parents had held a protest against the fee hike last week when the management of Mount Carmel school decided to increase the fees. The association then decided to protest against all the school managements which hiked fees for the new session.

