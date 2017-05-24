Moderation policy: Students awaiting results in a fix 

With The Delhi High Court asking the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to continue with the moderation policy, students and their parents waiting for the Class XII results are in a fix. Several institutes in the country ask for Class XII marks before a student secures admission. With no clarity on when the results will be out, students said the wait just got longer. CBSE officials, however, refused to comment on whether the results will get delayed.

“We are awaiting the court order and will decide the further course of action accordingly,” said CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma. Applications to Delhi University are underway and the last date for registration is June 12. Many schools, however, felt that the court order has brought some respite.

Principals of CBSE schools said bringing such big changes to policies cannot be done within a small time frame. Moderation was a policy wherein students’ overall performance was assessed, after which grace marks were awarded. “Decisions that affect our youth should should be taken in a more reflective way. It is important to take everyone on board before something is implemented,” said Ameeta Mulla Wattal, principal, Springdales Pusa Road.

Though the CBSE had decided to do away with the policy, there was apprehension on whether other state boards would follow the same rule. There was fear that CBSE students will not be able to get admission to universities such as DU, where a student is selected on the basis of her marks in the Class XII board examinations. The CBSE had also written to DU, asking it to frame a separate policy for its students to make sure they do not suffer during admissions. The request was rejected.

The university releases cut-offs after analysing applications received from students from across the country. In the past few years, there has been a trend that a large number of students from boards such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana have been getting admission in colleges like Shri Ram College of Commerce and Hindu College even when cut-offs were as high as 100 per cent. “The time window to bring this change was short and that can have repercussions on students’ future. More discussions could have taken place in due course of time,” said Ashok Pandey, principal, Ahlcon International School.

