‘Model Rules’: Board to train teachers how to evaluate answer-sheets

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has prepared a presentation of “common errors” and “model rules” as part of its training sessions to help guide evaluators when they check answer-sheets.

The evaluators will be called in batches to undergo one-day training session, set to be conducted this month at the GSHSEB headquarters in Gandhinagar. This is perhaps the first time that the Board is conducting such a training session, which is likely to start with those evaluating the answer sheets of Class XII Science stream examination.

On August 24, The Indian Express had reported that nearly 8,000 teachers slipped up while evaluating Class X and Class XII board answer sheets. In most cases, the errors were related to wrong summation of marks.

The decision after a well-deliberated series of meetings was taken as the board has been receiving representations and complaints from parents and students about discrepancies in evaluation. For instance, when one question is attempted by two different ways, one method is often considered correct and the other wrong.

Also, due to lack of a set of “rules” ambiguity was reported in evaluating answers by two different evaluators of the same subject.

“The need of such a training was realised as the representations were increasing over time. This came as a solution after meetings of the examination committees and consultation with the subject experts. The teachers will be shown the common errors made while checking answers, and the manner in which an answer sheet should be evaluated,” said GSHSEB chairman A J Shah.

Sources said that subject experts of both the boards — GSHSEB and CBSE — will be training the evaluators. As per the department’s recent resolution, from the academic session 2018-19, Class IX and XI (Science) in all schools across the state will follow the NCERT curriculum. “Owing to a limited acceptance and competitiveness on the national platform, the state education department’s focus is shifting from the state board to the CBSE that follows the NCERT curriculum, subject experts from the central board have been given an equal importance,” said a senior official.

The evaluation errors are not limited to subjective answers. There have been instances where several complaints were sent by students about objective questions too. With the such instances being reported from Class XI and XII Science stream papers, the board had to award grace marks to all students. In 2016, it had to award as much as 21 grace marks in one single subject, Biology.

