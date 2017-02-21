MLCU December-January exam results declared, check now

MLCU results: Enter your roll number to check the result MLCU results: Enter your roll number to check the result

MLCU results: Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, Bhopal has declared the results of main examination. The test was held for media course, computer course and evening course between December and January 2017.

The candidates can check the result by following simple steps written below. The official website may take time to open. We suggest students to try after some time.

Steps to check MLCU December/ January exam results 2016:

Visit the official website – mcu.ac.in

On the homepage, under the results section, click on MLCU Results.

Enter all the required details in the provided fields.

Click on submit button.

The results will appear on the screen.

Check the results.

Download/ Take a printout for further reference.

The MLCU university offers full-time programmes. To take admission, the students have to pass the national level entrance exams that the university conducts every year.

The university has 11 academic departments and awards bachelor’s, master’s and PhD degrees. Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University is approved by University Grants Commission (UGC) and is a member of the Association of Indian Universities and the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

