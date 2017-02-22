Mizoram: Unpaid for 10 months, Hindi teachers to go strike

Working under Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS), a total of 1305 Hindi teachers in Mizoram have not received salaries for 10 months and therefore, launched a ‘pen down strike’.

These teachers work under the Rashtriya Madhyamik Siksha Abhijan (RMSA) and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA). While the first batch of RMSA teachers, appointed in 2011, did not face any salary issues, however, the problem begun in salaries became irregular 2012 onwards.

The Hindi teachers took out a procession demanding payment of their salaries. The Hindi Teachers association leaders said the teachers are not attending classes as a result of their agitation.

The teachers are also demanding continuation of their service which is will be terminated by end of this month. Mizoram’s School Education department officials clarified that the Hindi teachers have been employed by the Centre and therefore, their salaries are being paid by them.

School Education Minister H Rohluna, accompanied by parliamentary secretary Joseph Lalhimpuia had met Union Minister for HRD Prakash Javadekar in Delhi in October last year and Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla had also sent letters to the Prime Minister twice on the issue, officials said.

Continuation of the services of the Hindi teachers would be decided by the Centre in accordance with the recommendations of Lucknow-based Awadh Foundation, which was entrusted to evaluate the scheme under which the Hindi teachers were employed, the officials added.

Opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) and BJP have accused the state government of neglecting the problems of the Hindi teachers and demanded that their unpaid salaries be disbursed immediately.

The state government should pressurise the Centre to continue the services of the teachers, they said.

